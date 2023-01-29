After beating his father Michael in the final twice in the past today Mattias Ekstrom found in the final act of the Race of Champions the son of the seven times world champion in F1, Mick, an obviously special duel for the Swedish driver who did not let himself be carried away by romance by beating the newly appointed Mercedes driver 2-0 in quality of third pilot. In the second round, Ekstrom even had gearbox problems with a small start of fire in the cockpit, but it wasn’t enough to stop him.

Ekstrom and Schumacher in the semifinals had to deal with Thierry Neuville and Sebastian Vettel respectively. The Belgian Hyundai bearer in the WRC was among the great protagonists of the Race of Champions first of all because he eliminated the reigning champion Sebastien Loeb. Then, Neuville even got the better of the big favorite of the eve, namely Oliver Solbergwho had got the better of his father Peter in a decidedly suggestive father-son confrontation in the previous round.

The other semifinal with Mick Schumacher opposite Sebastian Vettel, the reigning vice-champion after the final lost against Loeb a year ago, is also a heart book. However, the German derby was decided already in the first of the two rounds due to a gross mistake by the four-time F1 world champion. Vettel, in fact, during the second lap when he was on the inside trajectory made a mistake and even ended up on the outermost ‘track’ intended for Schumacher. Being forced to overcome the snow barrier again Vettel was too late to hope to overturn the verdict in the second heat, however won again by the former Haas driver.

For Ekstrom it is the fourth victory of his career in the Race of Champions, the poker allows him to equal Sebastien Loeb and Didier Auriol in the roll of honor with four victories. The two Finns Valtteri Bottas and Mika Hakkinen were eliminated in the round of 16: the Alfa Romeo driver was beaten by Tom Kristensen, the two-time world champion bowed instead to an excellent Felipe Drugovich, who was then eliminated by Schumacher.