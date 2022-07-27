It has become a habit for them because once again they filtered the games of playstation plusin this case the basic level which is Essential, which comes with very good titles for August 2022.

The three titles that supposedly will reach PlayStation Plus Essential during August 2022 are: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (PS4 and PS5), Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4 and PS5) and little nightmares (PS4).

The source that filters the games of the subscription service of the Sony video game platform has been hitting all the titles for several months which are then announced more formally through a blog.

Now, each of the titles brings something worthy. The remaster of Activision’s skateboard game turned out to be a remarkable work, one of those that is worth experiencing for all the music and game mechanics it brings.

Yakuza Like a Dragon Y Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will be on PlayStation Plus

Later, Yakuza: Like a Dragon transformed the SEGA series into a perfect RPG that many Atlus fans will love for its story, theme, and combat mechanics. little nightmares is a horror proposition worth experiencing.

We also recommend: PlayStation gives us a look at how PS VR2 works

How much does PlayStation Plus Essential cost?

Let’s just say you’re not into paying for services outright, but the leaked games below just made you want to drop. Well, we tell you that PlayStation Plus Essential It is priced at $6.99 monthly / $16.99 quarterly / $39.99 annually.

The benefits are 3 free games per month, expanded cloud storage, and access to online play on both PS4 and PS5. Let’s say that the most basic service didn’t change, it was just renamed to be more in line with the other options that are available.

What do you think of the leaked games for August 2022? Do they excite you? Don’t forget to share your opinion in the comment section. We are also waiting for you at Twitter and see you also in Discord.