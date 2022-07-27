Paulo Dybala was announced as a new Roma player and the illusion is total. He became the footballer who sold the most shirts within 24 hours of his presentation and surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.
The official presentation was made yesterday the Argentine striker was received as a true legend. Thousands of fans came to applaud him and to show him that there are high hopes for him.
It is expected to see a full stadium for their first match and now the player must respond inside the field of play. The footballer was also very excited about what is to come and about being directed by Mourinho.
“The first thing I asked the coach was what we aspired to. I like to win, so does he. Talking with Mourinho and the club gave me points of reference. The illusion that has been created is very important”stated what he chatted with the coach about.
On the other hand, he explained why he will use 21: “The 10 here is very important because of what Totti has done. I think that number and that jersey should still be his because of what he did. I thanked them, but to wear a shirt like that you have to have a lot of respect and responsibility. One day maybe I can take it,” he said.
