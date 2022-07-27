🗣 More from Dybala at a press conference: “The first thing I asked Mourinho, ‘what do we intend to win?’ We both like to win. The club has given me important references: seriousness, enthusiasm… I’ll try to do my best, contribute my experience to continue winning”. pic.twitter.com/DtT5RQ50mn

