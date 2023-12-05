Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Press Split

Is cannabis legalization shaky? Despite the agreement, the SPD is putting the brakes on behind the scenes. Now there is criticism from within our own ranks.

Berlin – The federal government has been promising to legalize cannabis for almost exactly two years. After months of back and forth, the “draft law for the controlled handling of cannabis”, or CanG for short, has been in place since the summer. This draft bill was the subject of much discussion in the fall: supporters of legalization found the rules too restrictive and critics too loose. Ultimately, the responsible traffic light politicians were able to agree on a final version. It should be passed in the Bundestag in mid-December. But that won’t happen.

SPD parliamentary group contradicts its own decision

At the weekend, SPD health politician Dirk Heidenblut made it public that there were “concerns” about legalization within the SPD parliamentary group. The German Hemp Association previously reported that “discussions and consultations” about the law were still taking place in the SPD. That’s what the parliamentary manager of the SPD, Katja Mast, would have told the association. Mast left a request from Ippen.Media unanswered.

These concerns and conversations contradict the decisions made in the last week of November. The responsible representatives from the SPD, Greens and FDP agreed with Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) on changes to the law. For example, it was said that the distance rules to schools or comparable facilities should be reduced from 200 meters to 100 meters. The SPD even published one afterwards Press releasein which she hails a “paradigm shift in cannabis drug policy.”

Legalization traffic light on red? The SPD is hesitant about the cannabis law, although the SPD-led Ministry of Health only recently presented a compromise. © picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld//IMAGO / Depositphotos (montage)

When asked, a spokeswoman for the SPD parliamentary group now said: “We are confident that the law will be passed promptly in the Bundestag in the new year.” This makes it clear: the law will come in the last week of the year (December 11th to 15th). ) is no longer on the agenda. But that was exactly what was planned until a few days ago.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the SPD has slowed down on the cannabis issue. There are different positions on cannabis within the party. It was only reported on Monday Mirror of doubts among SPD domestic politicians about legalization. “If the cannabis legalization law were to be voted on now, there would be a significant proportion of no votes from the SPD parliamentary group,” SPD politician Sebastian Fiedler told the magazine. “Including my own.”

Legalization from April 1st? Time is running out at the traffic light

According to the current plan, home cultivation and possession of certain quantities will be permitted for adults from April 1, 2024. From July 1st, so-called cannabis social clubs for collective cultivation will be possible. Just a few weeks ago there was talk of January 1st as the starting point for legalization, but even then the cannabis law did not make it onto the agenda for voting. The federal government justified this with: War in Israel and later with the 2024 budget. The message: There are more important issues than the legalization of weed.

It is still completely unclear when the vote will take place. Likewise, whether April 1st as the start date of the law is at risk. The SPD does not provide a clear statement on the schedule upon request. The drug policy spokeswomen from the FDP and the Greens are more optimistic. The aim now is to prepare the law for the second and third reading, says FDP politician Kristine Lütke when asked. “In order to meet the deadlines stated by Health Minister Lauterbach for entry into force, this must happen in January at the latest.” Green politician Kirsten Kappert-Gonther also says that setting it up “at the beginning of the year” is enough. The law would then have to go to the Bundestag between January 15th and 19th.

The industry is annoyed by the federal government’s constant bickering. In an interview with our editorial team, cannabis entrepreneur Niklas Kouparanis speaks of a “debacle and tragedy” and says: The lack of approval from the SPD is “a slap in the face”. Patients, consumers and the industry itself “finally need clarity”. Kouparanis demands: “It is now up to the many competent SPD politicians not to further gamble away the credibility of their own party by naming and removing the people responsible for the current blockade of the parliamentary group executive.”