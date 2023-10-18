If you are interested we suggest you hurry, as the initiative will only be valid until 11.59pm Italian time on 27 October 2023 . You can reach the page dedicated to this address .

Sony has launched on the official store PlayStation Direct the “Save with packages” promotion, thanks to which players who purchase two PS5 products valid for the initiative will get one discount of 15 euros or 30 euros if they are subscribed to PlayStation Plus.

Details of the PlayStation Direct promotion

THE valid products for the promotion include PS5 console, official accessories for the console (such as headphones and controllers) and some games. Unfortunately, any article relating to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, PlayStation VR2 and pre-orders are excluded, therefore automatically also PlayStation Portal and Controller Access.

The discount of 15/30 euros is applied at the time of payment and only on condition that at least one of the items in the cart exceeds the amount of the discount itself.

Without a doubt the constraints imposed reduce the attractiveness of the initiative, but it remains very interesting in any case. What do you think, will you take advantage of it? Let us know in the comments below.