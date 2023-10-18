Salah posted a 50-second video in English, in which he demanded the delivery of the necessary aid to the residents of Gaza, and an end to the killing of innocent people.

This is what Salah said in the video:

It is not easy to speak out in times like these. We have witnessed so much violence and cruelty. The escalation in recent weeks is intolerable. The life of all human beings is sacred and must be protected. The massacres must stop.

What is clear now is the need to allow aid to reach Gaza immediately. The people there are living in appalling conditions. The scenes from the hospital last night were terrifying. Gazans are in urgent need of food, water and medical equipment.

I call on world leaders to come together and prevent additional massacres of innocent people.

Humanity must triumph.