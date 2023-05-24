Sony has just released a new one financial report through which he revealed various information about PlayStation. Among the various slides in the document, there is one that shows that PlayStation is the “strongest gaming brand”, above the “red” brand and the “green” brand. Obviously we are talking about Nintendo and Xbox, even if the names of the two companies have not been used.

The graph, which you can see just below, shows this “data” from the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year to the last quarter of the 2022 fiscal year (i.e. the one that ended in March 2023). PlayStation, according to PlayStation, is consistently ahead of the other two brands. A spike occurred around the launch of PS5.

The data, as indicated, is based on the percentage of respondents who indicated the positivity of the “momentum” of the brand. We can consider this collection of data, obviously not very thorough, as a kind of analysis of public opinion. The idea therefore is that PlayStation is the brand seen more positively.

Sony’s graph of PlayStation success

Clearly an analysis carried out by a company is not the best way to analyze the results of the company itself. We cannot say that this graph represents the situation objectively, given that it was not carried out by an independent body but by Sony PlayStation itself.

In any case, that’s what Sony thinks. With Microsoft claiming they can’t surpass PlayStation and Nintendo even with great games, however, it’s also important to note how the companies present themselves to the market and what claims they exploit to their advantage.

In the case of PlayStation, claiming to be the best seems to be the preferable strategy.