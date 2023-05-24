“To be able to fall in love with science you have to see what science is. The ‘Mad for Science’ project was born to create an opportunity for school children to be able to ‘get their hands dirty’ and then maybe even decide to do philosophy but when they are asked what a vaccine is they are able to make an informed judgement, positive or negative”. So Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin, who spoke today on the final day of the 2023 edition of the national competition created with the aim of supporting the passion for science in young years within schools. “Today – continued Rosa – I think that STEM subjects (scientific-technological disciplines, ed) are very popular among kids, I think that the school hasn’t adapted to the times and therefore isn’t able to teach them or doesn’t have the tools to be able to teach them in a modern way, so it’s essential to build a critical mass and then learn through experience because we first started building laboratories, then we discovered that we need to help kids buy reagents, then train teachers”.

“My dream is the day that the 15 schools become fifty to be able to present success stories to the ministry and change the way the ministry looks at schools, which is what teachers are asking for”, observed the CEO of DiaSorin again and the president Michele Denegri concluded: “what happens in ‘Mad for Science’, the effort that the DiaSorin Foundation is making is very important for the company and remembers its spirit and I feel a sense of gratitude because we have helped young people to carry out a project but the return we receive from this energy that is felt here today is oxygenating and invigorating”