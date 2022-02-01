PlayStation’s acquisition of Bungie may not lead to PS5-exclusive games, but it will allow the platform owner to significantly accelerate its ability to make online games with live services on different platforms.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, says Destiny 2 and future Bungie games will continue to run on other platforms, including rival consoles. The advantages that Bungie offers to Sony are in its ability to make huge cross-platform online games with live services.

“The first thing to say unequivocally is that Bungie will remain an independent cross-platform studio and pubisher. Pete [Parsons, CEO] and I have talked about a lot of things in the last few months, and that was one of the first conclusions we came to together. Everyone wants the extremely large Destiny 2 community, whatever the platform, to continue enjoying the Destiny 2 experiences. And this approach will apply to future Bungie releases.“

“[Bungie] will operate independently within the Sony Interactive Entertainment organization and will continue to publish on other platforms. We understand its importance. We’ve grown the studios organically, but we’ve also made a number of acquisitions over the years, whether it’s Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games, Suckerpunch Productions, and most recently Insomniac, we understand how important it is to give these greats organizations space and independence, while strengthening them with great support when and where it’s needed“.

“Pete and I spent a lot of time talking and were struck by how we see the world in a similar way. And how complementary our two organizations are. We are like two pieces of a puzzle that can fit together. They create huge and engaging games that have no end. Considering that the strength of PlayStation, as you know, is in single player stories, rich in narrative. Our studios make these games and they are some of the best games you will find“.

“I talked about increasing the size of the PlayStation community and expanding beyond our historic heart of consoles. This can take many forms. We are starting to go multiplatform, you have seen that. We have an aggressive road map with live services. And the opportunity to work and learn from Bungie … will greatly accelerate the journey we are on“.

“It’s not about bringing things into the PlayStation world. It is about building huge and wonderful new worlds together“.

Meanwhile, on the Bungie side, Pete Parsons told GamesIndustry.biz that Sony offers the ability to accelerate their plans, which includes the prospect of bringing its IPs to new entertainment media, such as TV and movies.

“In 2016, we established a vision for creating worlds. We wanted to become one of the great entertainment companies in the world. And above all, to become a center of creative and technical excellence“.

“Even though we’ve been working together since 2013 with Destiny 1, it was amazing how close our visions were“.

“You can’t help but look at Sony’s achievements, not just as a great platform and with some of the best development teams in the world. But also as one of the largest entertainment companies in the world. We have seen this great opportunity to build something more with Destiny“.

Ryan adds about live services: “when you have the potential of a partner like Bungie who has done it all before, has learned their lessons and has this wonderful and brilliant team … we think we can take something that would take a number of years and significantly reduce the time it takes to get it right“.

