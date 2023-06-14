Domenicali against the new entries in F1

Stephen Sundays rekindles the controversy with the FIA. For a Federation that can’t wait to expand Formula 1 to include new emerging teams, the president of the Circus and CEO of Liberty Media continues to want to protect the status quo to serve the interests of the teams that have “pulled the cart” in decidedly more unhappy years.

Now that Formula 1 has grown enormously in its attractiveness, Domenicali doesn’t want other names to enter the Circus just for economic benefits and not to add competitiveness. And it is no coincidence that his words to the official F1 podcast Beyond the Grid arrive two weeks away from the FIA’s choice of which teams to eventually welcome starting from the 2025 season (or, as the case may be, 2026 or 2027).

Sunday’s words

“I don’t think Formula 1 needs a grid expansion. It’s a personal opinion and I have to say it. If you have a good show, 20 cars is more than enough. If you have two cars or two drivers fighting, the attention span is huge. If there are already two teams fighting it means that there are four cars in contention, it’s incredible. On the new entries, I’d say wait and see. My ‘no’ is not against those who want to enter, I have to clarify this because otherwise it seems that I want to be a protectionist, but that’s not the case. I want to see the right inputs and I also have to respect those who have recently invested in Formula 1, because respect is forgotten too quickly. Now everyone wants to jump on a chariot that is very fast. But we have to be cautious, we have to make the right decision“.

Words that sound like a warning to the Federation. Domenicali doesn’t want to betray the teams: he knows well the efforts made, even in times of pandemic, when the Circus was in serious danger of losing Haas. The ten teams are logically concerned about any new entries that would reduce their slice of the economic revenue pie guaranteed by an increasingly growing Circus. And the 200 million dollar entry fee, if not revised upwards, is anachronistic, because it was not designed for such a rich Formula 1.

Teams waiting

There are five credible candidates for entry into Formula 1. In addition to the Andretti family, there are Rodin-Carlin, LKY Sunz (the team made up of former Panthera team members), Formula Equal (created by former BAR CEO Craig Pollock) and H26 (the Hitech team project, which unlike the others, he not only races in the minor formulas but would have carried out tests in the former Mercedes wind tunnel at Silverstone). At the moment, and up to and including 2025, the maximum number of teams is 12.