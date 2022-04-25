For some time now there has been talk of the lack of support for the PlayStation VRR 5console that finally has the opportunity to offer this possibility for the TV which are compatible, making the gaming experience much easier.

At the moment we know that everything will be released officially in the course of only a few days, but it must be said that the novelty has already been made available for some specific games, including Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS5), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales And Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apartthe three Insomniac Games titles arrived on next-gen Sony.

While there are no precise details regarding the exact release date of the update (of which the company had also already discussed) that will bring the VRR features to the field, we are now running out and all the fans who could not wait to get their hands on everything will certainly be satisfied by the support of the company that has finally arrived.

While the PlayStation 5 continues to be updated by the company, with the VRR which is very likely to be the protagonist of the new update arriving at the end of April or towards the beginning of May, we are already discussing an alleged Pro model, which, as detailed here, could reach the market in only a few years.

While it has therefore not forgotten its system as regards the console world, the Japanese giant has also had the opportunity to think about a complete reinterpretation of the PlayStation Plus, which in fact will soon merge with the PlayStation Now also in Italy, offering a total of 3 new subscriptions to choose from in order to personalize your experience.

Sony has recently confirmed the debut date of this big change, as detailed in this article, with June 22, which is currently the presumed day in which an update to this effect should occur.