Mexico. Pepe Aguilar and Luciano Luna join forces to launch the Banda Sinaloense Águila Real and it is already heard on all platforms with its first song I keep making noise, composed by the second.

Through a press release, Pepe Aguilar’s office shared that Banda Águila Real was born from the concern of the son of Antonio Aguilary from Flor Silvestre, for entering Sinaloa music as owner, producer and director.

Pepe Aguilar is excited about this new professional challenge in his artistic career and hopes that Banda Águila Real will be to the public’s taste and will be well received with his first song I keep making noise.

Pepe, along with Luciano Luna, originally from Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, and who is also a composer and producer, decided to undertake this project together whose members are originally from Guasave, all very young and talented.

Banda Águila Real has the same musical excellence that distinguishes Pepe Aguilar’s career, and the statement also mentions that the name of the group was proposed to Pepe by Luciano himself, and that is how they called Don Antonio Aguilar in radio many years ago.

Albert Efraín Lara and Édgar Rojas are the band’s vocalists, and it stands out that the former has a ranchero touch, while the latter is more versatile, and they hope to seize the public’s attention with their presence and music.

Te sigo making noise is part of Águila Real’s first album, which will contain eight songs produced by Pepe Aguilar and Luciano Luna, where They will include songs by other outstanding composers in the Mexican regional.