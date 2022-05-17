Starting from June 17, 2022, the new colored covers for PlayStation 5 will be available, which will pair with the colors of the DualSense controllers.

Today we are happy to introduce the new colors that will join the PlayStation 5 family of colorful accessories: Nova Pink, Stairlight Blue and Galactic Purple. The new galaxy-inspired colors add to the colors of the DualSense Cosmic Red and Midnight Black wireless controllers and will be available from January 2022 at authorized resellers.

These new covers, suitable for all console fanatics PlayStation 5 and not, they are very easy to apply.

Just make a slight pressure to detach those on the console, being careful not to put too much force, and in the same way go to apply the new covers.

However, it is a maneuver that we advise you to carry out only after having viewed one of the many tutorials available around the net.

Starting January 2022 therefore, as you can also read through the official website, the first colored covers and the first colored DualSense controllers were distributedother additional galaxy-inspired colors will arrive, as planned, in mid-2022.

The move was expected, even considering that at the beginning of the year Sony itself sued a company by the name of Dbrand, which was selling unofficial PlayStation 5 covers.

In that case, Sony leveraged the “black body” issue, as the same company produced “Midnight Black” covers, but they were more tending to dark blue, and Dbrand advertised users to buy “the real black bodies ”, which really were black, from them.

It is worth adding that Dbrand, in a post on social media following the matter, wondered how it was possible that Squid Game could have used the square, triangle, and circle symbols without having any legal repercussions from the Japanese company.

We users in the meantimeremaining unrelated to these legal disputes, we look forward to further news regarding the PlayStation 5 VRR, of which you can read some news about it by clicking on this link. Enjoy the reading.