Microsoft announced the next titles coming up on Xbox Game Pass for the second half of May. However, as always, other games will leave the subscription service.

The first two games are NHL 20 and Farming Simulator 19. Although these games will be out soon, the latest NHL title, NHL 22, was recently added to Game Pass, while the latest Farming Simulator game, Farming Simulator 22, will arrive. on Game Pass on May 19. Another title coming out of Game Pass on May 31 is Knockout City, but people can continue playing on June 1 when the game adopts a new free-to-play business model.

Also out on May 31 are Resident Evil 7, Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, Superhot Mind Control Delete and Yes, Your Grace. From now until the end of the month, Game Pass subscribers can purchase these games at a 20% discount as a benefit of their membership.

Here is the list of titles that will leave the catalog on May 31st.

EA Sports NHL 20 (Console)

Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, ePC)

Knockout City (Console and PC) EA Play

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yes, Your Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Source: Xbox Wire