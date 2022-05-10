Alvin has revealed why the singer was not in the episode yesterday.

Yesterday new episode ofIsland of the Famous and in Palapa the absence of a castaway was noted. Blind he did not participate in the evening and even in the daytime of the last few days he appeared.

On social media, many fans have wondered why the singer was absent from the island from and in the episode. Many also complained about the total lack of information about it, criticizing the attitude of the production, as if Blind were not an important competitor.

But last night in the episode Alvin thought about unveiling the mystery. The columnist revealed live that Blind was forced into medical care for one skin infection.

“Blind is not with the other castaways because he has been in our infirmary since yesterday. I spoke to our doctor and the whole team about him and they said they prefer to keep him away from the sun and salt water for three days due to a skin infection. Nothing serious, nothing to worry about. I met him personally yesterday and he is sorry for this “ – the words of Alvin.

Nothing serious then for the singer, a few more days and he will be able to return to the island together with all the other castaways to try to get to the end. There is no shortage of time given that this year the edition of the Isola dei Famosi seems to have every intention of lasting until June.

Given the absence of Blind meanwhile yesterday the castaways could not name him and he obviously did not participate in the nominations. At the end of the episode I end up on televoting Edoardo Tavassi, Marialaura De Vitis, Lory del Santo and Marco Cucolo.

To finish on Playa Sgamada instead Laura Maddaloni and Fabrizia Santarelli who reach Clemente Russo. No castaways were eliminated.