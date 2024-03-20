PlayStation 5 Pro is awaited as Christmas is awaited: among the various rumors and alleged confirmations that have appeared online in recent times, some interesting rumors have arrived today: it seems that the console be able to carry the gameseven those already existing on the market, from a 1080p Full-HD resolution to a much more modern one or in 4K Ultra-HD (2160p). Obviously the upgrade for existing games would take place via developer patches.

From various rumors it emerges that the console is i45% more powerful than the original, taking one with you Improved GPU with 2x-4x ray tracing and a Zen 2 CPU which however has a 10% speed increase compared to the other party. Always in theory it should have the ability to 2T of memorydouble that of the current Slim model on the market.

The up-scaling technology, however, is not conventional: it seems to be in fact a new Sony patent, the PSSR, that is PlayStation Spectral Resolution: with a minimum memory footprint, we are talking about 250MB, we could really benefit from a software system capable of simulating (or even exceeding, who knows) the DLSS already seen on PC thanks to Nvidia cards which are very popular on the market and which, undoubtedly, inspired Sony technicians. We just have to wait for official updates on the matter.