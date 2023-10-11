WThe police searched residential and business premises in Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia and Vienna on suspicion of fraud involving millions in parking fees against a car sharing provider. The company’s two Berlin-based managing directors are being investigated for gang crime, fraud and document offenses, as the Berlin police and public prosecutor announced on Wednesday.

Since 2019, public order offices and fines offices have discovered major deviations from telemetry data. These are used to automatically determine the location of the vehicles using GPS, which can then be used to calculate parking fees. Authorities suspect that significant parking fees could have been avoided by manipulating this data. According to estimates, the state of Berlin alone could have lost parking fees amounting to 25 to 30 million euros since 2019.

According to the information, the police searched the living quarters of the two accused in Berlin and the headquarters of the car sharing provider; In Düsseldorf, the Siegen-Wittgenstein district and Vienna there were searches of companies that have business contact with the car sharing company. Data carriers and business documents were seized.