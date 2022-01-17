There are those who despite having a Playstation 5 and enjoy its catalog of new games, they still want to have the opportunity to enjoy the ones that came out in the PS3.

So far that is not possible, but it seems that it is only a matter of time. All due to the appearance of titles of this console in the ps store, which can even be added to the wish list. They cannot be bought yet and it may be the next step.

PlayStation 5 could soon have PS3 games

Initially the games PS3 on the ps store redirected to the service on demand Playstation Now. But now they can be seen in the store with a price, which increases the rumors about another initiative of Sony.

This consists of a backward compatibility service in which the company works and whose objective is to offer something similar to what it does microsoft on consoles Xbox. It is a highly anticipated feature by gamers.

It finally happened: PlayStation is already preparing the Xbox Game Pass competition

This opens the possibility of being able to enjoy the catalog of titles of PS3 at Playstation 5. But while that’s happening in the ps store, the situation is different when trying to access with a web browser.

When making a query, only games of PS4 Y PS5. There is a theory that it could be a glitch or store error. But this situation could be related to the rumored new subscription service he is working on. Sony.

Backward compatibility attracts gamers

It is the one known at the moment by the code name of spartacus. Another indication in this regard would be the removal in some regions of the gift cards of playstation plus by the company.

The above happened recently and without any explanation. Sony still has a long way to go to match what was done by microsoft. But it could reach it in the not so distant future, since it is not intended to expand the catalog of old titles in Xbox.

The last wave is supposed to have been the 20th anniversary of Xbox. It is not intended to go further. So that Sony has the free way to do something similar with the Playstation 5 and the games of PS3.

Despite what one might think, there are those who continue to have an interest in playing classic titles on the newest consoles. Especially those of which it is difficult to have any reissue, remastering or adaptation.

Sources [1][2].