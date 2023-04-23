Novara-Chieri 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-15) . A cyclone of emotions in the Novara night. In the evening in which the Novara public remembered Julia Ituma and embraced the Igor girls again, Stefano Lavarini’s team completed the feat of eliminating the revelation Chieri and conquering the semifinal against Conegliano, with match-1 scheduled for Wednesday. In a climate still marked by the tragedy in Istanbul, the girls from Novara showed extraordinary mental strength, playing three sets in continuous crescendo, dragged in the important moments by the points of the Italians Chirichella (16), Danesi (10) and Cate Bosetti (10 ). Compared to race one, the only change in the starting six is ​​in the ranks of Novara, who proposes Adams in the band instead of Carcaces. Igor’s departure was lightning-fast, with Karakurt and Danesi signing the 4-0, but Chieri was good at holding up the blow and patiently mending the gap, up to completely reversing the situation on 7-10, thanks to four consecutive mistakes by the home blue.

Balance

—

Novara finds its equilibrium in reception and with Bosetti and Adams it hangs up on 12 all. Two pearls from Karakurt and captain Chirichella bring Igor back forward (17-15), who goes in jerks but when he raises the intensity of his volleyball it makes the difference: 21-17, ace Adams, fast and block by Chirichella. Chieri, however, doesn’t give up and with Weitzel’s ace he halves the disadvantage, but two jokers from Bosetti and Chirichella’s ace lead Igor to the set ball and at the second attempt Adams closes 25-20. In the second set Chieri tries to surprise the landlords, pushing with the serve and finding the points of Cazaute and Grobelna for 4-6. Novara immediately returns to Chirichella’s turn to serve, triggering a point to point that breaks Chieri with two blocks and an irrepressible Grobelna who scores 15-19. It is the Danish powerhouses, first, and Chirichella (6 in the set), then, who bring Igor back under, who with Cambi in control goes up to 20-21 and then puts the arrow going up to 23-21 (two Grobelna errors) , to go and close the fraction 25-22, with a partial of 10-3. Bregoli restarts with Rozanski in Villani’s place, to try to strengthen his reception, which dropped to 28% in the second set. Novara starts running up again (4-6), but when it picks up the pace it hurts, with the central plants always super efficient and Karakurt growing point by point, signing the 11-9. Adams and the usual implacable Chirichella (already at 16) give another push to the set (18-12). For Chieri it is the knockout blow, Igor never looks back, with Cambi (ace) and Danesi dragging her to 23-14. Adams wins the match ball and Danesi closes the games on 25-15. (Andrea Crippa)