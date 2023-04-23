Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated this Saturday (22) night in Tel Aviv, for the 16th consecutive week, against the judicial reform planned by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which they consider a risk to democracy.

Protesters gathered in Tel Aviv and other cities in the country, such as Haifa, three days before Remembrance Day (Tuesday, 25), in honor of fallen Israeli soldiers and victims of terrorism. On Wednesday, the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel will also be celebrated.

In Tel Aviv, some demonstrators carried signs that read: “We will defend what they fell for”, in reference to soldiers killed in combat.

The demonstration in Tel Aviv – the country’s largest city – gathered tens of thousands of people, verified an AFP journalist. The police do not provide official figures on the number of protest participants.

In addition, for this Sunday and Tuesday, marches were also called in Tel Aviv against judicial reform.

Reform supporters, on the other hand, plan to demonstrate on Thursday night.

Since the reform project was announced in January, tens of thousands of people have protested against it every week.

On March 27, the government formed in December by Netanyahu announced a legislative “pause” to provide an “opportunity […] to dialogue”.

The Executive estimates that the measure will serve to balance the power between the Parliament and the Supreme Court, labeled as politicized by the current government coalition, the most right-wing in Israel’s history.

But opponents believe that the reform could push the country towards an illiberal or authoritarian model.