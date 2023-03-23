Actress Lindsay Lohan, YouTuber Jake Paul and six other celebrities were charged this Wednesday (22) by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for advertising financial products linked to cryptocurrencies without disclosing that they were paid to do so.

They are accused in a case directly targeting businessman Justin Sun for trading Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT) assets without registering with the relevant authorities and for attempting to manipulate Tronix’s brokerage.

Sun would have artificially inflated Tronix’s trading on the secondary market: he asked employees to transfer the asset between two of their accounts on cryptocurrency platforms.

The SEC also accused Sun, known for founding the Tron ecosystem, of seeking to promote its assets on social media by paying celebrities to post messages supporting TRX and BTT.

Without admitting or denying their responsibility, Lohan and Paul agreed to pay, respectively, US$ 40,670 (about R$ 212 thousand) and US$ 101,887 (R$ 533 thousand) as restitution and fines.

Porn actress Kendra Lust (whose real name is Michele Mason), rapper Lil Yachty (Miles Parks McCollum), singers Ne-Yo (Shaffer Smith) and Akon (Aliaune Thiam) also settled and will pay fines to resolve the lawsuit.

Rapper Soulja Boy (DeAndre Cortez Way) and musician Austin Mahone, who are also being sued, have not reached an agreement.

US authorities have beefed up oversight of cryptocurrencies in recent months, particularly after the bankruptcy of the FTX platform, from which many customers have been unable to withdraw their investments.