Prediction respected in seven of the nine opening games of the Serie C playoffs. The home teams, which have two out of three results available, go through the round (in some cases not without suffering) with the exception of the surprising external successes of Pro Homeland and Olbia. Next step scheduled for Wednesday 4 May, with combinations already defined. The rules do not change: at the end of the 90 ‘, in the event of a tie, the best ranked team flies to the national stage. Here is everything that happened in the first round.

GROUP A – Juventus U23 suffers but passes the turn, under the eyes of Fabio Miretti who has reached the stands of the Moccagatta in Alessandria to support his teammates after the starting shirt in Juventus-Venice. Between the young bianconeri and Piacenza it ends 0-0, but it is the Emilians – who came out to the applause of their 400 fans – to complain about the two crosses hit in the second half by Rabbi and Rossi. Juventus U23 on Wednesday will visit Pro Vercelli, ahead thanks to the 0-0 home game with Pergolettese debut in the playoffs: to sign the qualification the goalkeeper Rizzo, decisive in rejecting a penalty in Varas (and the subsequent retort by Villa) to a quarter of an hour from the end. External shot of the Pro Patria, which among the 28 participants is the worst ranked team in the regular season (eleventh) but takes away the satisfaction of moving to Lecco (2-0). Field factor subverted with two goals from an inactive ball: in the quarter of an hour, Sportelli solves a scrum born from a corner kick, in the second half Pizzul’s free-kick closes the score and passes under the barrier. The Pro Patria will be on stage on Wednesday at Nereo Rocco, a guest of the Triestina. For Lecco it is the second consecutive elimination in the first round, after the one a year ago against Grosseto. See also Third RFEF Group 4: results, matches and classification of matchday 22

SECOND ROUND – Triestina (5a) -Pro Patria (11a)

Pro Vercelli (7a) -Juventus U23 (8a)

GROUP B – Pescara suffers but advances, 2-2 against Carrarese: biancazzurri ahead with the header of Cernigoi, overturn the result Pasciuti and D’Auria (delicious lob, but protests for a possible foul in attack), parity restored by the brace ( with a touch of the shoulder) by Cernigoi himself in the third center in blue and white. “We have to wake up – the comment at the end of the Pescara president Sebastiani -, we hold the ball too much and we move little without it, for this reason we have suffered a lot also thanks to the Carrarese”. Luciano Zauri’s team will receive Gubbio on Wednesday, for which Alessandro Arena’s full recovery flash is enough to overcome the Lucchese (exploiting a defensive uncertainty) and guaranteeing the transfer to the Adriatic. In addition to Lecco in group A, the only other field violated is that of Ancona-Matelica: at Del Conero Olbia celebrates (2-0) thanks to Ladinetti’s right-footed shot in the first half and the combination in the area for the doubling of Travaglini in the final. See also Eurojackpot: Check results of the draw for Friday, February 11, 2022

GROUP C – Show at Zaccheria, where Foggia beats Turris (2-0, Di Grazia and Curcio both in the second half) at the end of a match played at a very high pace: Zeman celebrates, but Turris can complain about the two poles hit before the interval from Longo and Leonetti. In the second round, for the Rossoneri, big match at Partenio at Avellino with the amarcord crossing between Zeman and Gautieri (who was a player of the Bohemian at Roma). The other two Apulians are also ahead: Monopoli, with the ninth goal (all from February onwards) by Gennaro Borrelli, reaches the Picerno who had advanced thanks to Gerardi on 1-1. The green-and-whites will play at home again, against Francavilla who are 2-2 in trouble with Monterosi: immediately ahead the Lazio freshman with Buglio, overtaking signed by Miceli and Patierno, then the equal of Tartaglia and a couple of opportunities for the external hit vanished in the finale. Francavilla, with this draw, extends the streak of games without a win to ten. But it can look ahead. See also Surprising study results on protection against Omikron

SECOND ROUND – Avellino (4a) -Foggia (7a)

Monopoli (5a) -Francavilla (6a)

