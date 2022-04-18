Trento-Civitanova 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-23) And now the Italian champions of Civitanova are with their backs to the wall. After hitting only one final this season (later lost), Lube is two to zero with Trento, in the semi-final championship. That of Angelo Lorenzetti is a team that never ceases to amaze, relies on the blue trio Michieletto-Lavia-Sbertoli to which is added a monumental Podrascanin on the wall. So now Kaziyski and his teammates are only one game away from the championship final. That would be the fourth final of this season for the Trentino.

Trento takes a big lead in the first set, with a very high quality block and defense. The Itas does not drop anything and for the Lube the road is immediately uphill. The gap becomes important and Civitanova’s belated comeback is not enough. In the second set there is more balance in the initial phase, then Trento takes a break advantage which he defends until the end. The technical theme of the match is always the same: Lorenzetti’s men close all the gates to the spikers of Lube who struggle even in reception, targeted by the Itas jokes (especially Michieletto in the first set). In the third set Blengini tries to play the Kovar card instead of Yant to improve reception, but the change does not change the set-up on the field. Trento starts even better. And as in the previous partial Trento takes off, Civitanova fails to recover despite Blengini changes the team again. La Lube gives up with the second 0-3 in four days. Thursday evening (still in the Marche region), at 20.30 the third challenge of the series.