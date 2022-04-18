In over 70 years of Formula 1 history, fans and enthusiasts have often expressed their opinion on who, in their opinion, can represent the ‘perfect driver’, or at least who was the best ever according to their point of view. A judgment that is obviously valid taking into account the past, also including the present: limited to the 2022 championship, out of a total of 20 participants, four of them have won at least one world title in their respective careers, with other young people who are serious candidates for the inclusion in the roll of honor between now and the next few years.

More rarely, however, one hears the thought of a signature currently engaged on the track on the constitution of an infallible driver, even more so if the latter embodies a mix of qualities belonging to his colleagues or challengers. Specifically, this opinion was instead expressed by the British McLaren Lando Norriswhich he identified five pilots which, according to him, would constitute the best of the best in terms of the current starting grid.

The number 4 of the Woking team, interviewed on the YouTube channel Quadranthe thus indicated who are the best according to him, not sparing a surprise: “Limiting myself to the riders of today, and not those of the past – he replied to one of his fans – I would include Hamilton, Verstappen, Alonsothat I admire him very much, Sainz and Tsunoda. The latter often screams in radio teams, so I chose it just for fun. I excluded Leclerc – he added – and I feel bad about it, but from those others I think, if you put them together, you would practically have an unbeatable driver“.