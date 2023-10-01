The players of the Spanish Women’s Soccer Team, Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguezwill appear this Monday before the judge in charge of investigating the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales.

The reason for his testimony is focuses on the controversial kiss on the mouth that Rubiales gave to soccer player Jenni Hermoso and the alleged coercion that she would have suffered from the former president and his close circle to justify the incident.

The incident occurred on August 20, after the victory of the Spanish Women’s Soccer Team in the World Cup in Australia. During the trophy presentation, Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the mouth, which generated great indignation and led to Rubiales’ resignation from her position in the RFEF.

The players will testify before the National Court to give their version of the events and about the pressure attributed to both Rubiales and her team in the RFEF for Jenni Hermoso to declare that the kiss had been consensual.

Two of the players, Alexia and Misa, were present when the kiss occurred at the World Cup trophy presentation.

The interrogation could also address the trip to Ibiza that the players enjoyed after winning the championship and which would be related to the alleged subsequent pressures.

This case has generated a wave of unanimous support for Jenni Hermoso from all the National Team players, who expressed their solidarity on social networks and issued a joint statement signed by 56 players in which they firmly condemned any conduct that violates dignity. of the women and supported Hermoso in his claim that the kiss was not consensual.

Judge Francisco de Jorge continues to collect testimonies within the framework of the investigation into Rubiales for crimes of sexual assault and coercion.

Recently, three new defendants joined the case: the former women’s coach Jorge Vilda, the director of the men’s team, Albert Luque, and the Marketing Director of the RFEF, Rubén Rivera.

The testimony of Luis de la Fuente, current men’s coach, and other RFEF officials is scheduled for the coming weeks in this ongoing investigation.