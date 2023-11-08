Today social networks have exploded due to a common theme, that is precisely the revelation that Sony Pictures and Nintendo They are working on a live action movie The Legend of Zeldasomething that was not thought to happen after an alleged leak with Netflix years ago. And now that everything has been revealed, users are already nominating the actors who should play the main characters.

For some time now, there were people who gave their opinions on an interpretation of this style, mentioning that Tom Holland it would be perfect as Linksince he is the protagonist of several other important roles in hollywoodamong them Spider-Man And till Nathan Drake of uncharted in the movie that was released two years ago. For that same reason, people have taken up the topic on networks and that could be the trigger for them to select it.

Here are some comments from fans:

Please don’t let Tom Holland’s requests as Link come back 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/JbFQTQEkBj — Fogeleon (@Fogeleon_X5) November 7, 2023

After Spider-Man and Nathan Drake, do you think Sony will cast Tom Holland as Link? pic.twitter.com/PhGKoeUfy4 — 《Previously FILMS》#TheMarvels (@PreviouslyFilmx) November 7, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Sony has had a lot of support for Tom Holland since he played Spider-Man in the reboot of the character we saw with Civil War, that followed by two more films already available and one that is already in production. With this we would not rule out that they choose him as the silent protagonist, which in theory for this adaptation could finally break the silence.

In fact, on previous occasions actors have already been thought of for a film Zeldawhere they have put artificial intelligence to create illustrations as one of Emma Watson like the princess of Hyrule. If you want to take a look at this fascinating image, we invite you to click on the following link.

For now, we do not have a release date for the film.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I hope that the role is given to someone else, preferably someone unknown who they see some kind of potential in the world of cinema. Who I would like as Zelda is Emma Watson, I hope the producers check those fanarts.