Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/11/2023 – 21:21

By 5 votes to 2, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) revoked this Tuesday (7) the mandate of federal deputy Marcelo de Lima Fernandes (PSB-SP), elected in the 2022 elections. He received around 110 thousand votes.

With the decision, the São Paulo Electoral Court will be notified to total the votes. The result of the trial paves the way for former deputy Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade-SP), the party’s first deputy, to take the seat, however, the final decision will be made by the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) of São Paulo.

The trial was motivated by a loss of mandate filed by Solidariedade against Fernandes. According to the party, the parliamentarian left the party in February this year without providing just cause required by electoral legislation.

In the defense presented to the court, Marcelo Lima stated that he left Solidariedade after the party did not reach the barrier clause in the 2022 elections, the minimum number of parliamentarians to have access to the party fund and propaganda time. The requirement is one of the just causes for party disaffiliation.

The trial began in August and ended in today’s session. The majority of ministers followed the vote given by the rapporteur, minister André Ramos Tavares.

In the minister’s understanding, despite not having reached the barrier clause, Solidariedade promoted a merger with Pros and began to comply with the clause.

Thus, the just cause for disaffiliation no longer applies to the parliamentarian.

Furthermore, the deputy only informed the Electoral Court about his disaffiliation the following day after the incorporation of the parties.

An appeal can be made against the TSE’s decision. The Chamber of Deputies will also be informed about the sentence.

A Brazil Agency contacted the deputy’s office and is awaiting a response.