“What will become of the cinema? What will become of this cinema that we traditionally conceive of, which is going to a room, with a paid ticket?”, asks Lila Foster, one of the curators of the 25th edition of the Tiradentes Film Festival. These are questions that will be in evidence amid the debates of the event that began last night (21) and ends next Saturday (29).

The theme of this edition is “cinema in transition”. The proposal is to promote a reflection on the changes that have been taking place in the sector, in the face of economic changes and in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic that started in March 2020. The festivals themselves were severely impacted and had to resort to programming online in the last two years. In this edition, Mostra de Tiradentes announced a hybrid model, but it had to retreat in the face of the advance of the wave caused by Ômicron, the new variant of the new coronavirus that has spread around the world: with only one week left to the beginning of the event, the organizers informed the change agreed upon in common agreement with partners, sponsors and the municipality.

“The unexpectedly high transmissibility rates of the Ômicron variant are demanding even greater care. Saving lives is the most important thing.” Fully transferred to the virtual environment, this year’s schedule was kept with very few changes and can be accessed by site event official. All attractions are free.

169 Brazilian films from 21 Brazilian states will be presented, with 100 short films and the rest medium and feature films. The public should be aware that there will be an exhibition window for each of them, usually 24 hours. The program prepared by Universo Produção, responsible for the event, also includes workshops, debate tables, audiovisual performances, book launches and a virtual exhibition.

According to Lila Foster, the data from the show provide subsidies to discuss how Brazilian cinema reacted to the rarefaction of public policies that guaranteed the constant production of Brazilian cinema in recent years. A high volume of public notices was canceled as a result of a combination of the economic difficulties imposed by the pandemic and the more conservative options of state and federal governments in relation to investment in culture.

“We thought we would have fewer feature entries this year. But we had the same volume. Even in the midst of the pandemic and with all these changes, the flame of Brazilian cinema remained. Faced with a certain crisis, there was a movement in search of new possibilities”, observes the curator.

Two factors are pointed out by the curatorship and the organization of the Tiradentes Exhibition as decisive for maintaining a similar number of inscriptions to previous years. The first one is of a technological nature. “We have this beauty that digital has provided for almost a decade. This idea that you can, with a minimal structure, with a digital camera and a home editing room, produce films”, says Lila.

The second factor is related to the Aldir Blanc Law, approved in 2020 and named in honor of the composer who passed away due to complications from covid-19 at the beginning of the pandemic. This is a specific emergency action to support the cultural sector in the midst of the pandemic.

Demanded by the artists, it was approved by the National Congress with the support of parliamentarians from the government and the opposition. The Union was responsible for passing on to the states and municipalities BRL 3 billionwhich could be used in different ways: emergency income for artists, subsidies for the maintenance of spaces, companies and cultural institutions, public notices for holding events or for cultural production, among others.

According to a survey by Mostra de Tiradentes, a total of 179 of the more than 900 short films submitted were financed with resources from the Aldir Blanc Law, representing something around 20%. For Raquel Hallak, director of Universo Produção and general coordinator of the event, the emergency action partially supplied the suspension of traditional public notices and contributed to oxygenating the market, even financing films that were not produced by traditional cinema processes. She says that the program brings together works with very original proposals.

“The Tiradentes Exhibition is a reflection of contemporary cinema and reveals who is making cinema, what images are these that reach us. So when we talk about cinema in transition, we are dealing with a portrait of the audiovisual in the passage from 2021 to 2022. In this context, we had both a disarticulation of public policies and the effects of the pandemic, which paralyzed the sector. It was necessary to reinvent itself and we followed a whole change. So our goal is to present this cinema, which dialogues with other arts and explores new languages ​​and aesthetics”, adds Hallak.

streaming

Currently, talking about the transformations of cinema not only in Brazil, but on a global level, is necessarily talking about the platforms of streamings. This is what Lila points out, who says she believes that, given the financial power of the groups involved, success would be achieved in any case. However, she suggests that social isolation amid the health crisis has facilitated the entry of these new technologies into our lives. “We accept today to watch a movie online much more than two years ago. It is a cultural fact, of habit, of practice”, he points out.

The curator points out that it is possible to discuss the phenomenon from different angles. “Even television these days is in check. This is an ongoing technological and economic shift. And with it, we also noticed an arrival of independent film directors in these spaces. We are going to have debates around this: how does the space of streaming and the channels online enable new opportunities for independent cinema?”.

The theme is of extreme interest to the Tiradentes Exhibition, as the event has always been guided by its role as a stimulus for independent productions. The Aurora Show, the highlight of the program, opens space for new works by directors who have up to three feature films in their curriculum. This specific category for valuing new filmmakers appeared in 2008, in the 10th edition. Since then, it has established itself as one of the most important showcases of the event.

This year, seven titles produced in five states compete in the Aurora Show: Pernambuco, Ceará, Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. According to Lila, the selection brings together works that bet on the dialogue of formats, exploring the blurring of the border between fiction and documentary and the combination of languages. Many of the productions do not originate strictly from the cinema universe, but involve other cultural groups and collectives, for example, theater, plastic arts, etc.

Schedule

Mostra de Tiradentes was created in 1998 with the aim of collaborating with the so-called “resumption cinema”, an expression used in historiography to refer to the reheating of national production, which took place in the second half of the 1990s. open the Brazilian audiovisual calendar annually, which makes its discussions influence other festivals throughout the year. Over time, it also built its vocation to support independent production. The event has the support of the Secretary of Culture and Tourism of Minas Gerais and the Ministry of Tourism, through its Special Secretary of Culture.

In addition to the Aurora Show, this year’s edition has 16 other categories. New in 2022 will be the Connection Brasil Cinemundi, a traveling version of Brasil Cinemundi, an initiative that has been taking place since 2009 in the capital of Minas Gerais during the CineBH Show, also held by Universo Produção. It is an international co-production meeting, which brings together representatives of the world industry interested in co-producing with Brazil and personally getting to know projects that often do not reach them.

In Tiradentes, the Work In Progress (WIP) category will take place. Between January 24th and 29th, films will be shown that are in the final stretch to be finalized. “Some are in an advanced process, studying how to launch them on the market. Others are looking for partners and resources to finalize”, explains Raquel Hallak. According to her, this novelty included in the Tiradentes Festival program came from a demand from the industry itself and is in line with the effort that the event has been building more recently to project Brazilian cinema abroad.

This year’s honoree is Adirley Queiróz. The filmmaker from Ceilândia, in the Federal District, signs films such as days of strike (2009), off field (2010), Is the City One? (2012), White Leave, Black Stay (2014) and Once Upon a Time Brasilia (2017), works that will be shown in the event schedule.

“Adirley is a discovery of the Tiradentes Film Festival. He won the Mostra Aurora in 2012 and, since then, we have followed his trajectory. We chose her name to represent this historic time of Brazilian cinema, as well as the 25th anniversary of the event. One of the best fruits of this period is the presence of Adirley with his filmography and his genius”, says Raquel Hallak.

