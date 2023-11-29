Today not many may remember Tiffany, a pop star who triumphed in the eighties and managed to place two singles at number one on the charts in the United States with his songs I Think We’re Alone Now and Could’ve Been. She even set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album. But despite the successes she had achieved, she wanted to turn her career around so that she could be taken more seriously and she posed for Playboy. That, and leave California, They are two decisions that he does not regret.

Along with his musical career, tiffany She made her acting debut playing Judy Jetson in Jetsons: The Movie, then he participated in other films and did dubbing for different animated films. Although she achieved her greatest successes in the 80s, his career continued to stand out years later.

In 2000 Billboard rated his album “The color of silence” as one of the 10 best of the year; In 2011 she released a country music album; and in 2016 she was co-producer of her own album. During the pandemic she began hosting private events at restaurants across the country with a special menu prepared by her and mixed with entertainment and music. To date she has sold more than 15 million albums.

But one of the events that marked his career was when he decided to pose for the magazine Playboy and also leave California to move to Tennessee, to a much calmer living environment in which he could enjoy his family moments and continue promoting his career.

Tiffany, the star who left the hustle and bustle of California

Despite the fame he had achieved as a teenage pop singer, tiffany She wanted her fans to see her in a different way and draw the attention of a new audience, so in 2002 she posed nude for Playboy.

About that decision he told Fox News Channel: “I still love what I did, it was great.” At the time he was faced with the idea that she was a one-hit star so his risky decision completely changed the perception of who she was. “I definitely dieted for that shoot, I was in really good shape, so I’ll always look back on that experience fondly and I think it definitely changed my audience. I’ve always had a female fanbase, but my male fanbase grew a lot after Playboy and they stayed, I turned them into real music fans,” he said.

In addition to having attracted attention for posing in the adult magazine, another reason why tiffany stands out is that he decided to leave the hustle and bustle of California to move to Tennessee where he has lived for the last 20 years: “I came to nashville for the first time when I was 10 years old. I’ve been coming back ever since. “I love being in the country, I’m a country girl at heart, I’ve traveled all over the world and this place has always been my home, I’ve never looked back.”

Thus, the star currently resides on the outskirts of said state, in a small rural community where, he stated, he can enjoy a slower pace of life. But living in a state with a simpler environment does not mean you are far from comforts. Her house has approximately six and a half acres of vegetation and trees. The artist stated that she likes to plant flowers, read books and reconnect with herself. She points out that although when she goes to Los Angeles she misses the beach, after three or four hours of traffic she realizes that she prefers Tennessee.

And beyond a matter of personal taste, Tiffany said leaving California has allowed her to maintain her artistic essence, because from the refuge of his ranch he has had the opportunity to focus on his music. As an example, she recorded the main theme of the film Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas which will premiere on December 2 on Llifetime.