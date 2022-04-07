If the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft comes to fruition, this would mean that the games of this company would reach GamePass eventually. Not only is this a promise that keeps Xbox users happy, but it could convince Nintendo, PlayStation and mobile gamers to join this subscription service.

Recently, YouGov, an international firm, interviewed 2,400 people from the United States and the United Kingdom, to learn a little more about the public’s position on Game Pass. Starting with our neighbor to the north, 43% of Xbox users would consider joining this service if Activision Blizzard games come to it. Similarly, 42% of PC gamers and 27% of mobile users are in a similar position.

Regarding the United Kingdom, the data reveals that 48% of Xbox users without Game Pass would join the service after the arrival of Activision Blizzard games. For its part, 29% of PlayStation gamers, 26% of Nintendo and PC, as well as 20% of mobile, have a similar position.

In terms of games, the idea of ​​having Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass, has made 19% of the players interviewed in the United States, and 11% in the United Kingdom, consider joining the more than 25 million people who already have their own subscription.

These are positive numbers that paint a good future for Xbox Game Pass. Although it is very likely that the purchase of Activision Blizzard will become a reality, the pressure from the United States government is something that has worried more than one.

Via: VGC