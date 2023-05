Monday, May 22, 2023, 10:49 p.m.



A neighbor of Mula wins 765,831.50 euros, being the holder of one of the two first category tickets (six hits) in the Bonoloto draw this Monday. The lot has been distributed by the receiving office number 53,905 located at Trashospital Street, 2, in the town.

The winning combination of tonight’s bonoloto is made up of numbers 3, 7, 26, 32, 41 and 43. Complementary 24 and refund number 9