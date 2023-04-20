Organized by ModenaFiere in collaboration with Ludo Labo and the support of Club TreEmme, La Tana dei Goblin and dozens of other Italian gaming associations, play takes place in the exhibition center of the Emilian city: a full immersion with dozens of opportunities to have fun and be together, discover new proposals and learn how much the game constitutes, above all, a moment of sociability and creative expression, also useful for better understanding the world around us, starting from science and history.

In addition to gamers, play it hosts those who invent, create and distribute games, and also those who work on them by building innovative research projects based on games, in the most varied disciplinary fields. Confirming the fundamental role of play in learning and study processes, this year Play counts on the collaboration of some of the most important Italian research institutions which will be present with their proposals: the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF), the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN) and the OGS of Trieste, or the National Institute of Oceanography and Experimental Geophysics. In particular, the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) has always been involved in the design of games and playful experiences as a tool for dissemination or education and today INAF has a national working group that deals with creative learning, tinkering and games and which uses the game as an innovative tool to convey not only STEM knowledge and skills (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) but also the practices and methods that distinguish research in astrophysics.

: Play-Festival del Gioco 2023 takes place inside the ModenaFiere exhibition center in viale Virgilio 70 When : from 19 to 21 May. Opening hours: Friday 19 and Saturday 20 May from 9 to 20, Sunday 21 May from 9 to 19.

: from 19 to 21 May. Opening hours: Friday 19 and Saturday 20 May from 9 to 20, Sunday 21 May from 9 to 19. Tickets: Admission is free for children up to 10 years of age.

All the info on the purchase of entrance tickets, packages and reductions at this link: https://www.play-modena.it/informazioni/biglietti/

As in the rest of the world, in our country the trend is equally positive, with a market that has an estimated value of 100 million euros. The secret of success is in the ability to innovate: in Italy alone, 800 new titles are produced every year, confirmation of the great liveliness of a sector to which Modena has dedicated the entire exhibition center for over a decade, Play – Game Festivalwhich returns to ModenaFiere from 19 to 21 May: approximately 28 thousand square meters of covered area in five different pavilions, more than 150 exhibitors, sixty associations involved, around fifty guests including international board game stars, 2,500 tables ready to play , 7,000 chairs, thousands of titles including great classics, latest news and world premieres, meetings and conferences on the fundamental role of gaming in our lives.