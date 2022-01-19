The Square Enix title arrives on March 3 on PC, PS4 and PS5 with expectations below expectations.

In less than two months we will have between us Babylon’s Fall, the new game of Platinum Games which, together with Square Enix, aims to dazzle users through its combat system. The title is already gold, so we do not expect delays, although the opinions related to the progress that has been coming to light are not the most flattering.

Waiting to see what final sensation it leaves us once we can try it in March, it is already available for pre-purchase in your Steam page, which has been updated with minimum and recommended requirements PC gamers will need to know to run the action role-playing title. As we can see below, the recommended ones seem a little high if we look at how the game looks in the videos we have been seeing, but we understand that fluidity and a high number of frames per second will be essential here.

System Requirements

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-7600K / Intel Core i5-10400F / AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200G / AMD Ryzen 5 3500

Intel Core i5-7600K / Intel Core i5-10400F / AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200G / AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: version 11

version 11 Storage: 20 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i7-11700

Intel Core i7-11700 Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 DirectX: version 11

version 11 Storage: 20 GB of available space

Babylon’s Fall releases on PC, PS4 and PS5 next March 3rd, although in 3DJuegos we have been able to test it before. In the impressions of the game, Alejandro Pascual expresses his opinion about the beta that he was able to access in November 2021, predicting an uncertain future for a title that, for the moment, does not look good at all. Good or bad, Platinum Games has higher hopes for Bayonetta 3, which is also scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch later this year.

