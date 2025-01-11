Planting calendar for the balcony: 10 types that you can plant (successfully) in January, February and March

With the new year, plant lovers are already eager to garden on our balconies and terraces, although we know that we must be patient to try some plants that we like and that are not yet ready to begin their cycle outdoors. .

These first months of the year offer some possibilities to whet your appetite, for example, by planting some crops that will give us joy if we are a little patient.

Here’s a guide from January to March so you know exactly what to grow at this time. From flowers that will give life and color to your balcony, to vegetables that will enrich your meals with homemade ingredients. Grab your notebook, your gardening tools and a warm coffee, and let’s plan together how to give your balcony garden the best start this year.





Spinach

Spinach is a plant that thrives in both semi-shade and full sun, especially in climates where it is not too cold. Its growth is rapid, which will allow you to harvest in just six to eight weeks. It is important to maintain constant watering, especially at the beginning, since it does not tolerate drought well and the leaves can dry out. It is ideal for growing in small planters since it reaches a height of 20 to 30 cm and can be planted with a high density, leaving only 5 to 10 cm between each plant.

broad beans

This cold-hardy crop prefers full sun and grows at a good rate once established, producing fruit in 12 to 16 weeks. Broad beans are not very sensitive to lack of water, but they need regular watering to develop properly. The height will depend on where you place it (it can vary between 50 and 100 cm), and it is better to plant them at a low density, leaving between 20 and 30 cm between each plant. Do it in a pot of about 15 or 20 liters, since the seeds have an incredible capacity to seek life, much better than small seeds like spinach.

Garlic

They do best in full sun and are an excellent choice for winter plantings. You can use a clove to produce a whole head of garlic, sowing directly into a medium or large pot (from 15 liters) with the thickest part facing down. Pay close attention as the other end will be where the blade will come out. If you have doubts you can plant it lying down. Although their growth is slow (they take between five and six months to be ready), they have a high tolerance to drought and require little irrigation. They can grow up to 30 or 60 cm in height and should be planted leaving 10 to 15 cm between teeth if you plant them in the ground in a garden or in an urban garden.

Leeks

Ideal for full sun, leeks are slow growing and take between six and seven months to be ready from the time you plant them to be harvested. It is best to do it in small seedbeds and move them to their final location once the stems are between 7-10 cm high. They do not tolerate very dry soils so do not forget to water if it does not rain. They can reach between 30 and 50 cm in height and if you plant them in an urban garden or in the ground, you can do it 15 to 20 cm between plants.

Escaroles

Endives adapt to both full sun and semi-shade, so they are a good option for balconies without direct sun. They grow fast and are ready to harvest in a couple of months. They reach heights of 20 to 40 cm and you should leave a space of 20 cm between each plant.





Lavender

Although it is a classic Mediterranean ornamental that we usually buy already grown, you can start growing it in seedbeds protected from the cold or wait for the spring months to place them in their final place. You should sow the seeds in small pots (three at a time, for example) and keep the plant that thrives the most. Once it gets big, remember to place it in full sun and soil with good drainage. Its drought tolerance makes it a low-maintenance plant ideal for warm climates.

Limonium

This ‘paper’ flowering plant is perfect for poor soils and also thrives well in sheltered beds during the winter. Its small, long-lasting flowers in shades of mauve, white or pink are ideal for preserved-style floral arrangements since its flowers are capable of remaining beautiful for years. Extra point for planting it. It grows up to 50 cm tall and requires a spacing of 30 to 40 cm between plants.

Carnation (Dianthus chinensis)

The carnation, known for its resistance and its flowers, is a perfect ornamental plant for borders and flower beds. It grows well in both full sun and partial shade, making it versatile for different locations. Sow in seedbeds from the end of January to ensure optimal growth before transplanting in spring. It can reach between 15 and 30 cm in height, and needs a space of at least 25 cm between plants to maintain its good appearance, including flowering.

Calendula (Calendula officinalis)

Calendula can be direct sown during these cool months. Its orange and yellow flowers attract pollinators and are edible. They grow quickly, reaching between 30 and 50 cm in height. It is advisable to plant them with a separation of 20 to 25 cm between plants.

Pansies (Viola tricolor)

Pansies are ideal for adding color from the end of winter with their flowers in bright tones. They prefer semi-shade, well-drained soils and reach a height of 15 to 20 cm, requiring a separation of 20 to 25 cm between plants. They are perfect for sowing now and directly in pots, planters or borders since their flowering lasts for months.

