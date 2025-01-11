The seventeenth edition of the International Promotional Gift and Personalization Machinery Exhibition, PMG PROMOGIFT 2025, returns to its meeting with professionals in the Advertising through the Object (PTO) sector. A call that confirms its condition as the largest commercial showcase of this important economic segment in southern Europe, growing again in all its parameters.

The newest promotional gift offer will be represented by 170 companies, including some leaders in this field, from 12 countries (20% more than in the previous call in 2024), in a net area of ​​5,350 m2, 7% more compared to last year. A wide universe of all types of objects that can be personalized as gifts, as well as a technological deployment of the tools to carry out this personalization, as an effective element of business marketing.

Data from the organization point to a turnover by the sector of more than 2,400 million euros, 900 million corresponding to the wholesale associated companies of the two associations that have supported the fair from the first moment: Aimfap, the Association of Importers, Wholesalers and Promotional Item Manufacturers; and Fyvar, the Association of Manufacturers and Sellers of Advertising and Promotional Articles.

An efficient and productive meeting point for manufacturers, distributors and importers of promotional and advertising gifts and machinery, who will present their best proposals and solutions to a large group of professionals in the PTO sector, such as claimants, advertising agencies, communication agencies, sign makers, graphic arts and souvenirs.









More than in person

PMG PROMOGIFT will once again have the IFEMA MADRID LIVE Connect platform, which allows participating companies and professionals in the sector to be interconnected beyond the in-person celebration of the fair (platform open from November 28, 2024 to February 28 2025), which amplifies the impact of an event of these characteristics.

LIVE Connect facilitates a professional and commercial relationship, with new functionalities that will allow exhibiting companies to have the opportunity to achieve even greater visibility of their new products, as well as to analyze the profiles of participating companies and schedule appointments with their clients before the celebration. of the Hall. For their part, professionals can also schedule their visit to the Fair in advance, thus achieving better performance, among other advantages. Some of these advantages are the possibility of having visibility of the company in the Exhibitor Catalog; scan passes, thus generating its own Database of visitors and potential clients, or free access for up to 10 users, among others.

Record figures

The fair will be held, as a novelty, with C!Print Madrid, organized by Infopro Digital Trade Show (in this case, in Hall 14), aimed at printing, visual communication and personalization professionals. Regarding the awards ceremony, another common activity in the celebration of fairs, events such as the awards granted by Aimfap will be held.

As the president of Fyvar, Gabriel Moesse, highlights: «This year, even more appreciably if possible, we have a record expectation, in terms of quality, above all, and quantity of visitors, possibly also, as it is held jointly with C! Print, which makes the event one of the three most important in Europe and, once again, with the objective more set than ever on the growing internationalization of the Fair.

The president of Aimfap, Emilio Estellés-Zanón, adds, for his part, how “PMG PROMOGIFT 2025 is going to be the best edition in its history, taking into account the number of exhibitors and registered visiting companies.” Both highlight the importance of working to promote greater technological positioning to promote a more conventional segment, with investments in the areas of positioning, AI, simulators, etc., as well as the need to reduce the gap between family businesses and multinationals, both in importing and wholesale activities.

Useful data

-Place: Pavilion 12 IFEMA MADRID

-Dates: From January 14 to 16, 2025

-Entry: Professional audience (check prices on the website)

-More information: www.ifema.es/promogift