The month of January is synonymous with returning to routine, in every sense. Many of us are renewing our energies, after leaving the last month of the year, to begin a new era and upcoming projects and personal challenges.

However, the beginning of 2025 is also a new stage to enjoy and clear our minds through free time. It is for this reason that worrying about our mental health has a direct connection with giving ourselves special moments for ourselves.

Let’s take advantage of all the plans it offers us this season, which is starting strong and with many new featuresperfect to include in our agenda. Likewise, these activities, which range from excursions, to events (of all kinds), to culinary experiences. And we can do all of them alone, if we want individual time, but also with friends, with our family or our partner. As always, we choose.

1. A different burger

Nugu @nuguburger | instagram

Nugu Burger in Madrid, located at Atocha 115 and Emilio Muñoz 45 streetshas positioned itself in recent months as a must-have among burger lovers. And this 2025, without a doubt, begins with different novelties, such as the Limited Edition Nugu with melted mozzarella and Italian mortadella or the first vegetarian burger with 100% vegetable products and children’s menus for the little ones. He average price is between 15 and 17 euros.

2. A ‘fitness’ and healthy challenge

Revive Space @revive_spain | instagram

Revive and Thrive It is one of the training centers that is succeeding in Madrid. They wanted to start 2025 with a healthy challenge to get in shape after the holidays. Therefore, opens its spaces 21 days to merge high intensity training and sessions to revitalize the body. Located at Bárbara de Braganza Street, 10, on the ground floor, we can find everything from a sauna for muscle relation and infrared for collagen production, to the ‘ice bath’ to reduce inflammation. This is a healthy ‘plan’ that can be one of the best experiences to start the year 2025. The challenge, which lasts 21 days, begins on January 13 or the 20th of this same month, and has a price of 180 euros with classes with a trainer, access to the spa and nutrition advice.

3. Laughter and good times

Ikono Madrid D.R.

The Bamboo Forest room at Ikono, in Madrid and Barcelonais one of the favorite spaces of the little ones and also the not so little ones. With several spaces made to ensure moments of fun, The ball room has become the most exciting. Likewise, we can enjoy the Infinity Mirror and the Pink Tunnel.

4. A ‘brunch’ with views of the Royal Palace

Views Papagena D.R.

Papegena is a magical place in front of the emblematic Royal Palace of Madridwhich comes from the collaboration between Group Life Gourmet and the famous chef Ramón Freixa. This restaurant in the Teatro Real has an international menu set in a ‘royal’ style. It is worth mentioning that it is open every day of Thursday to Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. and Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Without a doubt, a unique experience with dishes, desserts and drinks from the best selection.

5. Comedy and a lot of humor

Comedy Room @dominoscomedyclub | instagram

The Domino’s Comedy room invites us to a plan full of humor with shows at Ikono in Madrid, specifically at El Terrat and Wizinz Center. He January 22 We will have Héctor de Miguel, Marina Lobo, Fernando Moraño and Miguel Martín. The gold clasp closure, the February 12 with Ignatus Farray. And, to improve the experience, the pizzas will have a special discount from 40% on your entire menu

6. A cooked Sunday

Felisa House. Cooking Sundays D.R.

What are Sundays without a good stew? Casa Felisa becomes the most traditional corner, That is why it is one of the Madrid restaurants that best represents culture and identity, with a cooked at 38 euros that presents us every Sunday and promises to delight our palates. In addition to being considered a sanctuary of spooning, it has also become the favorite place for lovers of traditional food. It is located in calle de la Beneficencia, 15, 28004, Madrid and the hours are Monday to Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.





7. A climbing and fun plan

Sputnik @sputnikclimbing | instagram

Sputnik Climbing, as a reference for sports centersopens a space in Chamberí Madrid. It is a new center of 1700 square meters, to recreate a surface that is the protagonist of the climbing activity. Likewise, there are also other spaces in the Community of Madrid (Alcobendas, Las Rozas and Legazpi) and others in the Basque Country (Berango). No less important, Sputnik has gastronomic spaces dedicated to vegetarian and healthy dishes. Don’t miss this sporty and fun experience!

8. Works of art and paintings

Bansky @banskyyyyyyy | instagram

The Banky museum in Barcelona already has a new center in Madrid, on Paseo de la Esperanza 1, near the Acacias metro. The works are pieces that make up 170 reproductions, among the most famous are the Girl with the Red Glove and The Flower Thrower. The spaces are divided by countries and the messages are an ironic vision through a criticism of consumerism. Its doors are open from 10:00 to 20:00 and the tour, about an hour, has the general price of 14 euros, children under 25 and over 65 at 11 euros.

9. Terrace with the best Madrid views

Winter Terrace D.R.

Dani Brasserie opens the Winter Terrace on the seventh floor of the Four Seasons Hotel Madrid, until February 26. A cozy space where the protagonist will be fondues, champagne and views of the skyline. The culinary proposal includes oysters accompanied by caviar, a seafood or Iberian platter and other creations that celebrate the seasonality of the jewel of the season, such as the black truffle. We cannot forget the cocktails that are the detail to enjoy an ideal afternoon on the terrace. The Hours are from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and the average price is 70 euros.

10. Multi-dimensional cultural festival

Inverfest @inverfest | instagram

Inverfest is an annual celebration of regions part of Spainits programming is full of the best cultural plans such as events, concerts and cinema. For this occasion, Madrid will be a festival that will be present during the month of January and February, with the participation of various artists such as Besmaya, Coque Malla, Anabel Lee and Miguel Poveda. Another detail is the collaboration of Mahou Cinco Estrellas, with the commitment to create the best shows live in different emblematic places such as the WiZink Center, Sala el Sol and La Riviera, among others.

11. For fashion lovers

Caprile Lorenzo www.comunidad.madrid

Until March 30 we can enjoy the Caprile Lorenzo exhibition in the Canal de Isabel II Room at 125 Santa Engracia Street, Madrid. It is a journey through the life of the famous designer, with original and archival pieces that most influenced the fashion industry. The space will have more than 100 haute couture pieces, along with other works by various artists. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and closed on Mondays. It should be noted that the Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance.

