From: Florian Nauman

The Ukrainian secret service SBU has publicly presented a possible collaborator – there is talk of a planned assassination attempt on Zelenskiy.

Kiev – Ukrainian secret services have arrested a woman – on suspicion Russia in a planned assassination Volodymyr Zelenskyy to have supported. The detainee is said to have worked in the camp of a Ukrainian military base, the Ukrainian service SBU announced on Monday (August 7). There she allegedly tried to get details about the schedule and course of a visit by Zelenskyy to the Mykolaiv region.

The SBU secret service said the woman had gathered relevant information about Zelensky’s plans for Russian secret services. She is said to have helped Russia to “prepare a heavy air attack on the Mykolaiv region”. The SBU also released a blurred photo of the woman being held by agents, along with text messages and handwritten notes related to military activities.

Ukraine war: Alleged attack plan against Zelenskyj – spy in military camp?

The woman, who lives in the small Black Sea town of Ochakiv, also tried to obtain information about the location of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems and ammunition dumps. Electronic warfare in particular had come into focus in the past few weeks.

Volodymyr Zelenskyj in early June on his trip to Mykolaiv, Cherson and Dnipropetrovsk. © IMAGO/PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE/apaimages

The woman is now said to have been charged with unauthorized disclosure of information about troop movements. According to the secret service, she faces up to twelve years in prison. Zelenskyy himself wrote in the online service Telegram on Monday that the secret service had informed him about the attempted attack and the “fight against traitors” in Ukraine.

Suspected Russia spy “caught in the act” – secret services repeatedly raise allegations

Zelenskyi visited the Mykolayiv region in June after the partial collapse of the Kakhovka dam. At that time, the reservoir had flooded large parts of southern Ukraine. At the end of July, after Russian attacks that left several dead, the Ukrainian President was a guest in the region.

According to the SBU, the woman was not arrested immediately after she was unmasked – but initially continued to monitor her in order to obtain information about her Russian contacts and the “tasks assigned to her”. “Additional security measures have been taken” to secure Zelenskyy’s visit to the Mykolaiv region.

The suspect was later “caught in the act” trying to pass her findings on to Russian intelligence agencies. Ukrainian authorities regularly announce arrests of people living in Ukraine accused of collaborating with the Russian army. (AFP/fn)