At least 40 people died, according to local officials; Searches at the crash site continue

An airline plane Yeti Airlines fell this Sunday (15.jan.2023) in Pokhara, Nepal. The aircraft had departed from Kathmandu, the country’s capital, with 72 people on board.

At least 40 people were killed, civil aviation authority spokesman Jagannath Niroula told the Reuters. Hundreds of rescue teams are working to search the crash site.

Of the 72 people on board the twin-engine, 68 were passengers and 4 were crew. Second announcement From the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, 53 passengers were Nepalese, 5 were Indian, 4 Russian, 1 Irish, 1 Australian, 1 Argentine, 2 Korean and 1 French.

The flight was carried out with the ATR72 twin-engine turboprop plane, widely used in commercial travel. It is manufactured by a joint venture gives airbus and the Italian Leonardo.

At the twitterthe Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, regretted the accident and appealed to government agencies to commit to the rescue.

Nepal has the record for air accidents due to its geography and climate. The country has 8 of the 14 highest mountains in the world, including Mount Everest. Its airstrips are located in mountainous areas with difficult access.