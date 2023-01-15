Yeti Airlines plane with 72 passengers on board crashes in Nepal

A Yeti Airlines plane carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed on the runway of Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. This is reported RIA News.

At the moment, the causes of the crash of the aircraft are being investigated, while information about the dead and the survivors has not yet been published. It is known that the authorities of the region closed the airport for the duration of the rescue work. On the shots posted by eyewitnesses, burning parts of the aircraft and clouds of smoke are visible.

In December 2022, a B55 (Beechcraft 55 Baron) general purpose aircraft crashed in Armenia. The incident occurred near the village of Jraber, Kotayk region. Having hit the ground, the plane caught fire. Rescuers found two charred bodies.