The Civil Aeronautics Authority of Panama reported the disembarkation of 144 passengers aboard a Copa Airlines plane. The Boeing 737 aircraft, bound for Tampa, United States, was returned to Tocumen International Airport due to an alleged bomb threat.

“Anti-explosive units begin inspection protocols for the aircraft,” said the authority around 12 pm on October 13.

Therefore, uniformed personnel were deployed on the runway of the air terminal, which caused the suspension of operations for a few minutes.

Copa Airlines plane tour. Photo: Flight Aware Screenshot

However, The panic that was generated by a foreign object on flight CM393 was clarified by the National Police of Panama.

“Due to security protocol, the aircraft returned and we kept it on a secure runway until units verified it. Any type of threat is ruled out,” said José Castro, head of the Airport Security Department of the National Police.

“Upon verification, it turned out to be a disposable adult diaper,” they stated.

Deputy Commissioner José Castro, Head of the Airport Security Department of the National Police within the @TocumenAereo, provides statements about the presence of a disposable diaper wrapped in a black bag inside the bathroom of an aircraft. pic.twitter.com/qWKcQPTViq — National Police (@ProtegeryServir) October 13, 2023

Copa Airlines clarifies situation due to flight with false bomb threat

The airline reported that it activated the relevant protocols “as a precaution” for the crew and “in the presence of a package abandoned in the aircraft’s bathroom.”

Once the package was verified, any threat was ruled out: “At this moment the passengers begin boarding the aircraft to resume their trip to the city of Tampa.”

The company assured that its commitment “is to the safety of its passengers and crew.”

