After four days of uncertainty and blockade at Vatry airport, France, a plane with 276 Indian passengers finally took off for Bombay, India, taking on board most of the 303 passengers who arrived from Dubai and were seeking to reach the Nicaraguan capital. , Managua. The takeoff marks the outcome of an investigation into alleged human trafficking, for which he had been detained since last Thursday.

After days of uncertainty, a plane that had been detained at Vatry airport, located about 140 kilometers from Paris, took off for Bombay, India.

On board, 276 of the 303 passengers who had originally arrived in the French country are found. This is because 25 people requested asylum and two were named as “special witnesses” until the investigations that began due to an anonymous complaint about alleged human trafficking are completed.

Crew members board the plane detained by police at Vatry airport, Monday, December 25, 2023 in Vatry, eastern France. © Christophe Ena / AP

According to the AP news agency, both had been detained, but were released and placed under special status which, according to French law, allows time for further investigation and could lead to eventual charges or the abandonment of the case. Both of their passports and a considerable sum of cash had been seized.

Of the asylum seekers, two were unaccompanied minors. The processing of applications will take place in a special area at the Parisian Charles de Gaulle international airport.

The Legend Airlines A340 plane, which was detained on Thursday, was covering the route from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, to the Nicaraguan capital, Managua. And he stopped to refuel at Varty airport, from which he took off this Monday.

The complaints of dozens of passengers

In the midst of the diplomatic chaos, about 50 passengers refused to return to India and insisted on continuing with their initial destination to Nicaragua. According to EFE, they were convinced by a diplomat from the Indian embassy in Paris and the French authorities to board the plane.

Previously, the lawyer for the Romanian airline Legend Airlines, Liliana Bakayoko, had also pointed out that some passengers did not want to go to India because they had paid for a tourist trip to Nicaragua. Additionally, she has denied any involvement in possible human trafficking.

The Indian Embassy expressed its gratitude to the French Government and Vatry Airport for their work in resolving the situation. “The solution to this situation allowed the Indian passengers to return home,” the embassy said in its X account.

Thank French Gov and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return.

— India in France (@IndiaembFrance) December 25, 2023



How was the research carried out?

The Legend Airlines A340 had arrived in Vatry for a technical stopover on its route from Dubai to Managua. However, the French Police intervened after receiving an anonymous communication about a possible case of human trafficking. During that period, the airport was closed and monitored by police.

Gendarmes patrol next to the plane detained by the Police, on suspicion that it could be transporting trafficking victims, at Vatry airport, Monday, December 25, 2023 in eastern France. AP – Christophe Ena

The passengers were in the lobby of the small airport, which had been set up for people to sleep and receive food, hygiene products and medical assistance.

French authorities were considering the hypothesis that the passengers could be Indian workers in the United Arab Emirates who were trying to join the migratory flow to the United States or Canada through the Central American route.

For its part, the French Justice gave authorization on Sunday afternoon for the plane to return after determining that the retention of passengers at the airport since Thursday had not respected the legal procedures of this country.

With EFE, AP and Reuters