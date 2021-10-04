A tragic accident it happened yesterday, Sunday 3 October. Unfortunately a plane crashed in Milan, on a building under construction. I am 8 the victims and among them one family of Italians, who had just baptized their one-year-old baby.

A day of party it quickly turned into tragedy. The purpose of those people was to spend a few days in Sardinia, in the villa of Dan Petrescu.

Filippo Nascimbene was a 32-year-old man and was well known in the area of Milan and Pavia, thanks to the work of his father, who was an insurer. Instead he worked as a manager of the StarHub Consulting.

His wife was also aboard the aircraft, Claire Alexandrescou, 34 years old and of French descent. The woman for several years worked in the world of make-up, among the best known brands there are, in fact, Bpn, L’oreàl and Kiko.

From the union of this couple, the January 16, 2021 the little one was born Raphael. In fact, yesterday morning, before the dramatic accident took place, they had it baptized.

For them it should have been one day of celebration, which unfortunately turned into a tragedy. Filippo was a friend of Stephan, the son of billionaire Dan Petrescu. He was also on board the plane and in fact he is died in the terrible crash.

Plane crashed in Milan, the investigation

On board the aircraft, in addition to the Italian family, there was also Claire’s mother, Miruna Anca Wanda Lozinschi. Even the billionaire’s family has lost his life. In fact, one of the victims is his wife Queen Dorotea Balzat Petrescu and the son Dan Stephan.

They had departed from Linate and they were headed to Sardinia, in the villa by Dan Petrescu, where unfortunately they never arrived. Their purpose was precisely to spend a few days in the name of fun.

At the moment the Prosecutor’s Office has started an investigation on what happened. Some witnesses said they saw the plane catch firewhile it was still in flight. The investigators are ready to view the black box and video cameras.

