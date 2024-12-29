Commotion in South Korea. At least 151 people have died after a commercial plane crashed this Sunday went off the track and crashed into a fence after landing at Muan International Airport, in the South Korean province of South Jeolla. There were at least 181 passengers and it is believed that the rest of the people on board have also died.

They have only been two people rescued alive. Both were part of the crew and were in the rear of the ship, a Boeing 737-800.

The accident, whose causes are still unknown, occurred around 9:07 a.m. (1:07 a.m. Spanish peninsular time) when Jeju Air flight 7C2216, which He had left hours before from Suvarnabhumi airport from Bangkok, in Thailandwas trying to land at the airport.