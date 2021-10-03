fromJennifer Kuhn conclude

Luck in misfortune in the Alps: A dog slid 40 meters and the depth and could no longer free itself – the alpine police rushed to help.

Gmunden / Austria – A dog survived a 40-meter fall in the Austrian Alps at the weekend – apparently without serious injuries.

The animal fell just before the summit of the Kleiner Schönberg near Gmunden in Upper Austria. The accident happened on Saturday morning. The four-legged friend slipped on the earthy path. Alone he could not get out of the predicament, as the alpine police announced. His owner, a 48-year-old man, was traveling with two dogs and a friend when the accident occurred at around 880 meters above sea level.

Austria: Dog slides 40 meters into the depth – mountain rescuers and alpine policemen rescued the four-legged friend

Neither the man nor the woman managed to save and free the twelve-year-old dog without putting themselves in danger. They notified the local emergency services.

Five mountain rescuers and an alpine policeman climbed up to join the hikers. One of the helpers and the 48-year-old owner were roped to the four-legged friend and the three of them were brought up again. The dog was injured in the fall, but according to the police, he was able to run down the mountain himself after being rescued. (dpa / jk)

