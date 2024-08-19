Mexico City.- Although workers of the Federal Judicial Branch have already closed their offices in at least 16 states of the Republic in the last few hours, this Monday at 9:00 a.m. the voting of district judges and circuit magistrates began to decide on the indefinite national strike.

Judges received an internet link to which they can access with the institutional email of the Federal Judicial Council to cast their vote from any computer or electronic device. Votes can be cast until 8:00 p.m.

If the suspension of work is approved, the justice authorities will close their activities at the first minute of Wednesday, August 21. It should be noted that the strike is not total, because it contemplates continuing with the processing of urgent matters and maintaining staggered guards in each jurisdictional body.

This morning, the Prisma building on Insurgentes Sur, the headquarters of the courts for protection and enforcement of sentences, and the San Lázaro Palace of Justice, where 78 courts and collegiate tribunals for civil, labor and forfeiture matters are located, were closed in Mexico City.

Clerks of agreements, attorneys, judicial officers and permanent staff also closed the building at Picacho-Ajusco 200, where the labor and administrative courts are located; and the one at Periférico Sur 2321, where the courts and tribunals of second instance in administrative matters are located.

The protesters placed banners and placards in various buildings with slogans rejecting the judicial reform that is scheduled to be voted on August 26.

In addition to Mexico City, jurisdictional staff has closed PJF facilities in Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacan, Morelos, Nuevo Leon, Sinaloa, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Zacatecas, they reported.

The National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (JUFED), the organization that called for the strike vote, expressed this morning its solidarity with the workers who closed their facilities ahead of time.

In a statement, the national leadership of the JUFED reiterated that the reform, due to the serious implications it has for the judicial career, judicial independence and the country’s democracy, must be processed in a calm manner and through dialogue, to build a comprehensive reform of justice at all levels.

“JUFED expresses its solidarity with the workers of different circuits in the country who have decided to begin a work stoppage today, demanding that the judicial reform that the majority in the Chamber of Deputies intends to process be halted,” it said.

“In the face of the narrative that seeks to diminish the will and capacity of action of PJF workers to express their demand for rights by accusing them of being manipulated, JUFED salutes the independence with which they act and denies any manipulation.”

She added that the association will continue its voting process throughout Monday so that the judges can decide whether to begin an indefinite suspension of judicial work starting August 21.