Virtus Bologna, chaos between Milan players and fans after match 2 of the Scudetto finals

Very high tension at the end of race 2 between Olimpia Milano and Virtus Bologna, won 79-76 by EA7 Emporio Armani (which now leads 2-0 in the Scudetto final series). A couple of home fans would have insulted Teodosic while he was leaving the field to return to the locker room, there would also have been a light touch on the back of the Serbian point guard who reacted by triggering a scuffle that also involved Daniel Hackett.







Brawl Hackett-Teodosic: another video from instagram of a fan pic.twitter.com/V8QqTLSCCw — Alessandro Luigi Maggi (@AlessandroMagg4) June 11, 2023

Daniel Hackett and fans from Olimpia Milano having an altercation following Game 2pic.twitter.com/I9n5Q0H0wX — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) June 11, 2023



“They played a very tough match, we went a bit in fits and starts, with good and bad moments, but it’s important to win it, Nobody had continuity throughout the game, so we need to make progress. The rebounds were fundamental, but we had too many turnovers and bad passes, except on a few occasions. It is not enough, more needs to be done – Ettore Messina’s analysis at the end of the match – We play against a team with enormous resources. In the fourth period we had an important advantage. You’re never in control against a team like Bologna, but we were playing well.”

“Then you make two hasty shots, two turnovers, today Shabazz obviously played a very nervous and tense game, and you find them on you. It wasn’t superficiality, you are never superficial in a final, but we made some mistakes, perhaps because we felt the need to close it earlier. Then Shavon Shields produced two late plays like a big champion and Melli hit two free throws under pressure like a big champion“, underlines the coach of the Italian champion team”.

Now the series moves to Bologna with Game 3 scheduled for Wednesday 14 June at 8.30 pm (and Game 4 will be on Friday 14 at the same time): “The environment will be difficult, we know it, we’ll have to isolate ourselves and play the best game possible” .

Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna Scoreboard

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN-SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA 79-76 (14-17; 38-35; 57-54)

OLIMPIA MILAN: Melli 10, Baron 12, Napier 12, Hall 8, Hines 4, Tonut, Ricci, Biligha, Baldasso ne, Shields 18, Datome 4, Voigtmann 11. All. Messina

VIRTUS BOLOGNA: Belinelli 14, Shengelia 17, Hackett 3, Teodosic 4, Cordinier 10, Mannion ne, Pajola 2, Jaiteh 8, Mickey 11, Camara ne, Ojeleye 7, Abass. All. Scariolo

Notes: 2-pointers: MI 14/30, BO 18/32; 3-pointers: MI 11/28, BO 8/24; free throws: MI 18/21, BO 16/24; rebounds: MI 39 (Melli 8), BO 27 (Shengelia 5); assists: MI 11 (Napier 4); BO 23 (Hackett 8)

