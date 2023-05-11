Also Google he will have his foldable smartphone with Pixel Foldthe new device announced today during the Google I/O that brings the foldable display revolution also to the world of Pixels, although this is not currently foreseen for Italy.

The Pixel Fold also features the processor Tensor G2 that we have seen in Google Pixel 7 and in the newly announced Google Pixel 7a, with Titan M2 security co-processor. Memory includes 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The display external is 5.8-inch OLED with 1080×2092 resolution and 408ppi density with 120Hz refresh rate. The internal, foldable display, on the other hand, has a size of 7.6 inches with a 6:5 ratio and 1840×2208 resolution and refresh rate, also in this case, at 120Hz.

Google Pixel Fold

The photographic sector It features a 48MP main sensor triple rear camera with OIS, a 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 121.1-degree field of view, and a 10.8MP dual pixel 5x telephoto lens.

So let’s see the data sheet of Google Pixel Fold:

external display: OLED 5.8″ 1080-2092, 17.4:9, 408ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.550nit peak, Gorilla Glass Victus

internal display: OLED 7.6″ 1840×2208, 6:5, 380ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.450nit peak, protective plastic

Processor: Google Tensor G2

co-processor: Titan M2

Memory: 12GB LPDDR5 RAM; 256/512GB internal UFS 3.1

connectivity: 5G (mmWave+sub 6), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, UWB, USB-C 3.2 gen 2

IPX8 certification

Rear Cameras: Main 48MP, quad-pixel with 0.8um pixel, 1/2″ sensor, f/1.7, FOV 82°; 10.8MP ultra wide angle, 1.25um pixel, 1/3″ sensor , f/2.2, FOV 121.1°; 10.8MP telephoto, dual-pixel with 1.22um pixel size, 1/3.1″ sensor, f/3.05, FOV 21.9°, 5x optical zoom

internal front camera: 8MP, 1.12um pixels, f/2.0, FOV 84°

external front: 9.5MP dual pixel with 1.22um pixels, f/2.2, FOV 84°

dimensions: open 139.7×158.7×5.8mm; closed: 139.7×79.5×12.1mm; weight: 283g

Battery: 4,821mAh, 30W wired fast charging

colors: Obsidian, Porcelain

Google Pixel Fold will be available in the US in June 2023 from price of 1,799 dollars, then also in Germany and the United Kingdom, but not in other countries, at least at first.