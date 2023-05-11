The couple of the moment at San Siro for the Champions League super challenge

Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini at the San Siro for the Champions League derby between Milan and Inter. The couple of the moment in the stands to watch one of the most awaited and most important matches of the season. Melissa, in particular, who is a true AC Milan fan, appeared very tense, very concentrated on what was happening on the pitch and chewing chewing gum nervously. Matteo, on the other hand, a little more relaxed but still very attentive to the game, kept his arm around his fiancée the whole time.

Melissa Satta Milan supporter — Melissa Satta is notoriously very fond of football and is AC Milan fan, not only because she was married to former AC Milan player Kevin Boateng who is also the father of her child. In a recent episode of Hyenas on Italia 1 she read the tweets of the public and someone asked her to promise that he will strip if Milan win the Champions League, but she, out of good luck, didn’t even want to read it because the word “Champions” is taboo for now. However, she said: “I would gladly undress, the problem is that it would be a dream”. See also Cristiano Ronaldo, a scam in Al Nassr? The truth behind the phrase

Matteo Berrettini is rooting for Fiorentina — Matteo Berrettini is Roman, but not a Romanist or a Lazio fan, in fact from a footballing point of view he is a fan of Fiorentina. A passion that comes from family matters: it was indeed his grandfather Piero, from Fiesole, to convey to him the support for the Viola. One must think, however, that he too now has a little sympathy for Milan, given the enthusiasm with which his fiancée follows the matches. Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta, however, also this evening confirmed their passion for sport, not just for work. If on the one hand he plays tennis and she hosts a football broadcast, on the other they also love to follow important sporting events live. It is no coincidence that the first time they were paparazzi together was at a basketball match at Olimpia Milano.