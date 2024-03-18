Latina has confirmed that the Chilean soap opera 'Pituca sin Lucas' will be in charge of occupying the nighttime slot once 'Papá en apuros' ends. This foreign production was a success in its country of origin and was broadcast from October 13, 2014 to May 25, 2015, on Mega TV.

The novel presents the life of a woman who is abandoned by her wealthy husband and is now forced to live in a humble neighborhood with her three daughters and her mother, a classist lady. Suddenly, she faces a new economic reality, since she will have nowhere to go. “From wearing designer clothes to asking the lady for credit“, is heard in the promotional video released by Latina on its social networks, which has attracted powerful attention. Potential viewers want to know who the actors and characters will be in this new production that will compete with 'Magaly TV: la firma' and 'The other shells'

Who are the actors and characters in 'Pituca sin Lucas'?

Paola Volpato as María Teresa 'Tichi' Achondo

Chilean actress Paola Volpato plays 'Tichi' Achondo, a woman who has enjoyed a life full of luxury, dedicated to her family. However, she faces a financial disaster and the abandonment of her husband, which leaves her in a difficult situation. Despite this, she tries to maintain an optimistic attitude towards her three daughters and her mother, although she often cries alone.

Upon moving to a humble house with his family, 'Tichi' must learn to run a home and teach his daughters to do the same. However, little does she know that in her new neighborhood she will fall in love again, this time with a man named Manuel Gallardo, whom she initially hated because they are from different social classes.

The character 'Tichi' Achongo is the protagonist of 'Pituca sin Lucas'. Photo: Mega.

Álvaro Rudolphy is Manuel Gallardo

Actor Álvaro Rudolphy plays Manuel 'El Tiburón' Gallardo. He is a man of effort who has managed to raise his family after being widowed when his youngest son was 2 years old. Despite the loss of his wife, Manuel hides his pain and renounces having a life as a couple.

However, he maintains an informal relationship with Stella, his co-worker at the fishing terminal, where he is highly respected. Manuel will develop a special connection with 'Tichi', with whom he initially had a conflictive relationship.

Manuel Gallardo is a fish and seafood seller in 'Pituca sin Lucas'. Photo: Mega.

Ingrid Cruz as Stella 'Reineta' Gonzales

Stella, played by actress Ingrid Cruz, is a single, attractive and confident woman who works at the fishing terminal. She is in love with Manuel, her co-worker, although he does not reciprocate her feelings in the same way.

Despite maintaining an informal relationship for a year, Stella continues to dream of marrying Manuel, but he is reluctant to formalize it. Although she tries hard to follow the unwritten rules of her relationship with Manuel, such as keeping it a secret and not mixing it with her work, Stella is extremely jealous and threatens every woman who approaches Manuel. However, she does not perceive 'Tichi' as a rival at first. As feelings arise between Manuel and 'Tichi', Stella will do everything she can to try to separate them.

Stella Gonzales is Ingrid Cruz's character in 'Pituca sin Lucas'. Photo: Facebook/Stella Gonzales

Mauricio Pesutic is José Antonio Risopatrón

José Antonio, played by Mauricio Pesutic, is a seductive, charming and astute man in business, but absolutely unscrupulous. He has managed to remain in the business elite thanks to his extravagance and friendliness, taking advantage of the people around him.

As an intermediary between the fishing terminal and the supermarkets, he has accumulated a fortune that allows him to lead a comfortable life. He is recognized in high society and strives to maintain his status. In her marriage to 'Tichi', José Antonio was extremely macho and dominant, treating her like a queen, but controlling all aspects of her life.

José Antonio Risopatrón in 'Pituca without Lucas'. Photo: Mega.

After being involved in a scam, José Antonio loses his fortune and is forced to leave the country, leaving 'Tichi' behind. However, he will return with the intention of getting her back.

Who else is in the cast of 'Pituca sin Lucas'?

Augusto Schuster as Fidel Gallardo.

Mariana di Girolamo as María Belén Risopatrón.

Gabriela Hernández as Lidia 'Lita' Amunátegui Vda. from Achondo.

Fernando Farías as Benito Saavedra.

Francisco Puelles as Salvador Gallardo.

Montserrat Ballarín as María Jesús Risopatrón.

Fernanda Ramírez as Gladys Gallardo.

Ignacio Garmendia as Felipe Aldunate.

Fernando Godoy as Gregorio Cereceda.

Otilio Castro as Enrique Andrade, 'Enrie-André'.

María de los Ángeles García as Margarita Bravo.

When is 'Pituca sin Lucas' released on Latina?

There is still no exact date for the premiere of 'Pituca sin Lucas', as announced by Latina. What is known is that it will be broadcast after the end of 'Dad in Trouble'. In the Peruvian channel's previews, it has only been revealed that the series will arrive “very soon.”

On the other hand, it is important to remember that this is a Chilean version of the series and many users expressed on Latina social networks their desire for a Peruvian version to be produced.