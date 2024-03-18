After a weekend marked by several violent events carried out by several fans and brave groups in the League, the directors of professional football withdrew from the technical meeting of the National Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in Footballcited by the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velascoin which the procedure to comply with the ruling of the Constitutional Court to dismantle football security by the National Police was going to be studied.

The reason why the managers left the table was the presence of the representatives of the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro), invited by the Ministry.

Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, explained the reasons why they did not participate in the meeting, as published by Acolfutpro. “We have a legal situation with the association that they represent that does not allow us to sit at this table with them… From a legal point of view, our labor lawyers have told us that we cannot sit with them.”

It should be remembered that Acolfutpro presented a ten-point statement in 2019 and that the Football Federation and Dimayor have refused to negotiate with the argument that they are not employers. The International Labor Organization (ILO) and then the ministry of that branch have insisted that managers must sit down to negotiate the collective agreement.

The presidents of Millionaires, Enrique Camacho; Santa Fe, Eduardo Méndez; Barranquilla, Ernesto Herrera, as well as managers from other clubs who were going to connect virtually. In addition, There were representatives of the National Police and the Ministry of Sports.

Acolfutpro regretted that the leaders withdrew. “On the recommendation of President Gustavo Petro, this Government advisory body seeks to give participation to all actors so that together they can find solutions to the scourge of violence that affects the soccer industry,” the document says.

“Therefore, for Acolfutpro this decision is not understandable, since here exclusively security issues are dealt with, which have nothing to do with the labor conflict,” he added.

MinDeporte demands from cities

The Ministry of Sports issued circular 004 on March 4, in which it asked the cities where professional soccer is played to report the security protocols they have until March 20. The idea of ​​the portfolio is to carry out a review to find out if The holding of football matches in these stadiums is authorized.

